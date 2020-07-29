Trae'Shaun Toney

Trae'Shaun D. Toney was born to Tashell Toney (Derrick) and Michael Jackson, on October 17, 2005 in Indianapolis, IN. He was the youngest brother of three children. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Toney and they both will be laid to rest together at the funeral services. He graduated from Gary Middle School and was headed to West Side High School. Trae'Shaun gained a love for playing the cymbals at the early age of five through his participation in the McKinley Boys Drumline. He loved being active and he excelled in sports and played on multiple sports teams and was loved by his team members and coaches. He was an up and coming star and was striving for excellence in all that he did. Services will take place at the Manuel Parlor of Peace, 421 W 5th Avenue Gary, In 46402 on Friday, July 31, 202. The viewing will take place from 10:00am – 11:00am, the funeral services from 11:00am – 12:00pm. The burial will take place immediately following the services at Oak Hill Cemetery, 4450 Harrison St. in Gary, In 46408. The Repast will take place at the Family Life Center located at 565 Massachusetts St. in Gary, In 46402.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store