1/1
Trae'Shaun Toney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trae'Shaun's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trae'Shaun D. Toney was born to Tashell Toney (Derrick) and Michael Jackson, on October 17, 2005 in Indianapolis, IN. He was the youngest brother of three children. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Toney and they both will be laid to rest together at the funeral services. He graduated from Gary Middle School and was headed to West Side High School. Trae'Shaun gained a love for playing the cymbals at the early age of five through his participation in the McKinley Boys Drumline. He loved being active and he excelled in sports and played on multiple sports teams and was loved by his team members and coaches. He was an up and coming star and was striving for excellence in all that he did. Services will take place at the Manuel Parlor of Peace, 421 W 5th Avenue Gary, In 46402 on Friday, July 31, 202. The viewing will take place from 10:00am – 11:00am, the funeral services from 11:00am – 12:00pm. The burial will take place immediately following the services at Oak Hill Cemetery, 4450 Harrison St. in Gary, In 46408. The Repast will take place at the Family Life Center located at 565 Massachusetts St. in Gary, In 46402.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved