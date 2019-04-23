age 50, was born on August 8, 1968, departed this life in the early morning of April 20, 2019, from a series of medical illnesses. Trammel was the eldest of three sons born to Sis. Claudette Styles Shepard, and was a dear and loving son. Trammel was baptized in Jesus Name, and was a Sunday School member of the Logan Park Assembly of Christ Church, under the former Pastor, Bishop George L. Stearnes. He is preceded in death by: Brother: Quaylon Shepard, Stepfather: Willie Shepard, Maternal grandparents: Roosevelt and Cornelia (Harris) Styles. Trammel is survived by and will be sorely missed by his: Mother, Claudette Styles Shepard; Daughters: Tia and Treyanna Styles. Sons: Trammel, Jr., Jaylon, JaMar and Jaquay Styles. He leaves to cherish, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins and friends. The visitation is from 10-11am, with the funeral immediately following at 11:00 am, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Logan Park Assembly of Christ Church, 1513 Polk Street, Gary, IN. Pastor Jeffery Allen, Pastor, Bishop George L. Stearnes, Pastor Emeritus. Internment: Evergreen Memorial Park, 3815 W. 39th Ave., Hobart, IN Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019