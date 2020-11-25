Trenell Whittington was born in Gary, Indiana on December 14, 1961 and departed this life on November 20, 2020. She was born to Daniel and Louise Howard. Trenell graduated from Horace Man High School in 1980. She married Howard Whittington in 1997. Trenell worked for the city of Gary as a clerk for 23 years. She was a member of Western Christian Community Church. Preceded in death by parents Daniel and Louise Howard and nephew Johnny Pickett. Trenell leaves to cherish her memories husband Howard Whittington, sister Sandra Ramsey, brother Leroy Pickett, mother-in-law Sylvia Whittington, brother-in-law Dennis Whittington, sister-in-law Carmishia Whittington and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at Western Christian Community Church 2826 West 15th Avenue.