1/1
Trenell Whittington
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trenell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Trenell Whittington was born in Gary, Indiana on December 14, 1961 and departed this life on November 20, 2020. She was born to Daniel and Louise Howard. Trenell graduated from Horace Man High School in 1980. She married Howard Whittington in 1997. Trenell worked for the city of Gary as a clerk for 23 years. She was a member of Western Christian Community Church. Preceded in death by parents Daniel and Louise Howard and nephew Johnny Pickett. Trenell leaves to cherish her memories husband Howard Whittington, sister Sandra Ramsey, brother Leroy Pickett, mother-in-law Sylvia Whittington, brother-in-law Dennis Whittington, sister-in-law Carmishia Whittington and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at Western Christian Community Church 2826 West 15th Avenue.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Western Christian Community Church
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Western Christian Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 24, 2020
She truely will be miss!!!
Warreena Suggs
Friend
November 24, 2020
Bean you would be forever loved and missed.. Howard and Sandra sorry for your loss...Fillmore Strong
Brenda
November 24, 2020
Bean you would be for ever loved and missed. .Howard and Sandra I am so sorry for your lost.........Fillmore strong
Brenda
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved