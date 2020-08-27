1/1
Trivia McIntosh
1974 - 2020
Trivia McIntosh was born January 8, 1974 in Gary, IN to Wayne McCollum & Darian Jones. She made her transition to be with the Lord on Saturday August 15, 2020. Trivia was preceded in death by her loving mother Darian Jones, Brother Antwion McCollum, Grandmothers Gladys Holmes & Dorothy McCollum, Grandfather Eddie Lee McCollum, and Great-Grandmother Mary jones. Although we were not ready, she leaves to cherish her loving memories husband Willis McIntosh, 5 chlidren, Daeshua Reese, Destiny Walker, Dewayne Copney, De'ja Copney, and Niveah McIntosh, 2 grandchildren, Joseph Reese & DaMiya Reese, as well as a host of additional family members and friends. Visitation is Friday August 28, 2020 from 1pm – 7pm at Powell and Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave. Gary, IN. Due to COVID 19 guidelines mask are required for viewing. Private Funeral services will be held Saturday August 29, 2020 for the family.


Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Memories & Condolences

August 26, 2020
I was very blessed to have met and worked with such a beautiful person. My condolences to her family especially her husband and children. Rest In Peace Trivi wivi.... my nickname I called her.
Gina Johnson
Coworker
August 26, 2020
I never met you . For my cousin to marry you . You had to be a amazing and strong woman. My heart is heavy at the pain my cousin has to be feeling .Such a devastating loss! RIP
Tracy Mcclatchey
Family
August 26, 2020
I will forever miss you my Sister/Best Friend/Cousin... I will always think about you and make sure your babies are well loved ALWAYS
LaTasha James
Sister
August 26, 2020
I'm sending my deepest heart felt condolences to Trivia children and husband. I am praying for you all. Trivia you was a great mother and grandmother it showed through your children. REST EASY BEAUTIFUL
Demitra Aaron
Acquaintance
August 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Phil White
Friend
August 26, 2020
So sorry to learn of her passing. May she rest in paradise. You will be truly missed.
Kamilah &#8220;MeMe&#8221; Word, Cousin
Classmate
August 25, 2020
My deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family of Trivia. May you find comfort in her memories
Annette Dodson
Friend
August 25, 2020
Praying for strength for the family. R.I.P Trivia you will be missed.
Ebony Robinson
Classmate
August 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You were definitely all about our family and we all are missing you.
We will love and miss you always.

Luv
Your Big Cuzin
Peaches
Yolanda Lamar
Family
August 25, 2020
Love you Triv❤ Forever in our hearts! Rest beautifully baby
Kiesha
Friend
August 25, 2020
Rest In paradise Trivia. You was a good person and will be miss.
Pamela Wiggins Jones
Classmate
August 25, 2020
Truly a pleasure to have met you and to celebrate good times with you. Your love of life will forever be your legacy. Condolences and prayers to the entire family
Lisa Spells
Friend
August 25, 2020
Trivia I will never forget you. You was a sweet person who always had nice things to say. Rest in paradise my friend.
Ramona McCarty
Friend
August 25, 2020
I watched Trivia grow up in Tree of Life, a smart, sweet child. So sorry to hear of her passing, condolence to husband McCollum and Holmes family
L. Kay Williams
Acquaintance
August 25, 2020
I love you sis always ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Kiki
Friend
