Trivia McIntosh was born January 8, 1974 in Gary, IN to Wayne McCollum & Darian Jones. She made her transition to be with the Lord on Saturday August 15, 2020. Trivia was preceded in death by her loving mother Darian Jones, Brother Antwion McCollum, Grandmothers Gladys Holmes & Dorothy McCollum, Grandfather Eddie Lee McCollum, and Great-Grandmother Mary jones. Although we were not ready, she leaves to cherish her loving memories husband Willis McIntosh, 5 chlidren, Daeshua Reese, Destiny Walker, Dewayne Copney, De'ja Copney, and Niveah McIntosh, 2 grandchildren, Joseph Reese & DaMiya Reese, as well as a host of additional family members and friends. Visitation is Friday August 28, 2020 from 1pm – 7pm at Powell and Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave. Gary, IN. Due to COVID 19 guidelines mask are required for viewing. Private Funeral services will be held Saturday August 29, 2020 for the family.





