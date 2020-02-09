|
Mrs. Trudy Lanell (Lowery) Dunaway, age 71, born to the late LeRoy Lowery Sr. and Luther Mae Lowery in Monroe, LA. Trudy gained her wings on February 4, 2020. Trudy was a Respiratory Therapist with over 30 years of service until her retirement from Methodist Hospital in 2005. Trudy survived by her husband, Herbert Dunaway; daughters Kisha(Jovon) Jones, Vicki Dunaway and son Kevin Dunaway; grandchildren, Kiara Eskew, Tiffany and Timothy Mack, Jade, JoKisha and Ashley Jones; mother, Luther Mae Lowery; brother, LeRoy Lowery Jr; 12 great-grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday February 11, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00am at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W 25th Ave Gary, In 46404. Funeral to immediately follow, Rev. Dr. Jackson, officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Schererville, IN. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020