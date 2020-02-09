Home

Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Timothy Community Church
1600 W 25th Ave
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral
Following Services
St. Timothy Community Church
1600 W 25th Ave
Gary, IN
View Map
Trudy Lanell Dunaway Obituary
Mrs. Trudy Lanell (Lowery) Dunaway, age 71, born to the late LeRoy Lowery Sr. and Luther Mae Lowery in Monroe, LA. Trudy gained her wings on February 4, 2020. Trudy was a Respiratory Therapist with over 30 years of service until her retirement from Methodist Hospital in 2005. Trudy survived by her husband, Herbert Dunaway; daughters Kisha(Jovon) Jones, Vicki Dunaway and son Kevin Dunaway; grandchildren, Kiara Eskew, Tiffany and Timothy Mack, Jade, JoKisha and Ashley Jones; mother, Luther Mae Lowery; brother, LeRoy Lowery Jr; 12 great-grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday February 11, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00am at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W 25th Ave Gary, In 46404. Funeral to immediately follow, Rev. Dr. Jackson, officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Schererville, IN. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
