28, was born June 6, 1990 and passed away on April 17, 2019. He is preceded in death by sister, Tracy Crawford; and parents, Jackie and Edward Crockett; grandparents: Charles Walker, James Walker, Adam and Hildred Jordan. He leaves to cherish his memory, parents: LaToia and Tracey Crawford; children: TyRae Jr., JaNiyah, Taidyn, and Dre Walker; sisters: Tierra, TiAsia, Antonia, Tia, and Tanaya Crawford; brothers: TyVon, TyWaune, Tracey and Trevon Crawford; Big Sisters: LaRahya Jordan (Edmond), ShaLeta(Bruce) Johnson and Shakiva(Jody) Carpenter; grandparents: Mary Taylor, Margret Walker and Ruth and Joe Lee Foster; and God-sister Janae Bandy. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins and Fiancé Diamond Ing. Visitation Monday, April 29, 2019 from 9:00a.m.-2:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow immediately at 2:00p.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019