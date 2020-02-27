|
Age 31, passed away on February 18, 2020 in Gary, Indiana. Visitation & Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Visitation will be at 9am, with the funeral immediately following at 11am. Both will be held at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Parlor of Peace", 421 W. 5th Ave, Gary, Indiana. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, 3815 W. 39th Ave, Hobart, Indiana. Repass: Ambridge-Mann Community Center, 2822 W. 5th Ave, Gary, Indiana
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020