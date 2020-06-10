(63) was born March 27, 1957 to the union of the late Thomas Smith Sr. and Norma Jean Smith-Jackson. He attended Dunbar Elementary School and graduated in the Class of '1976' from Emerson High School. After high school, Tyrone was employed as a crane millwright at ArcelorMittal (formerly Bethlehem Steel) in Burns Harbor, IN where he remained until his retirement earlier this year. Tyrone accepted Christ at a young age under the leadership of the late Rev. Thomas P. Johnson, pastor of Galilee Baptist Church, Gary, IN. He was an avid music lover who immensely enjoyed the role of Dee Jay, providing the best of music to numerous functions over the years. He also had an intense love of automobiles and proudly owned several classics during his lifetime. Tyrone departed this earthly life at his home on Saturday, June 2, 2020 after a lingering illness. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Smith Sr., Detroit, MI. He leaves to cherish precious memories: a loving and devoted mother, Norma Jean Smith-Jackson (Samuel Jackson); brothers, Thomas Smith Jr., Michael (Doris) Smith, all of Gary, and Alphonzo (Willimena) Smith of Crown Point, IN; aunts: Stella Franklin, Nadine Smith-Williams of Gary, IN, and Berenice Wilkerson of St. Louis, MO; uncle, Vernon G. Smith of Gary, IN and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 12:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. with and family hour 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. and funeral service, Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. All services at Greater St. Stephan Baptist Church, 2480 Broadway, Gary, IN; officiated by Pastor Dwight E. Pointer. Due to the corona pandemic, family service is limited to family only.