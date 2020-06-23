Tyrone Word, Sr. made his debut into the world on August 9. 1966 to the late Dorothy Word in Gary, IN and made his way home to the Lord on June 16th, 2020.



Tyrone graduated in 1984 from Lew Wallace High School and joined the military. Tyrone had five children of his own and he also played a significant role in the lives of his nieces, nephews and step-children.



Tyrone moved to Milwaukee, MN in 2006 where he met Dorothy Jean and began a life long partnership. He often enjoyed barbecuing, listening to music and being on the water.



Tyrone leaves behind his five children: two sons, Deandre Word and Tyrone Word, Jr., and three daughters, Tytiaira Word, Jasmine (Shamar) Hubbard and Kolbie Word.



Service will be held at Life Church International: 430 E. Ridge Road, Gary, IN by Pastor Roosevelt Bradley, Jr. at 1pm on June 24th, 2020.



Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Funeral Services Inc.





