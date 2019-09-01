|
|
Vada Lee Schuckers, 89, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born in Manila, Arkansas, on November 1, 1929 to the late George and Nettie B Dillon. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon L. Johnston-Kuskye (Tim) of Indianapolis, IN, and son, Robert E. Schuckers of Portage, IN. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Schuckers; son, William "Butch" Schuckers, Jr.; sister, Nelda Cram and brother, Gayle Dillon. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, in Portage. Services will follow at noon. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visit www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019