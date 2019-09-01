Home

Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
Vada Schuckers
Vada Lee Schuckers

Vada Lee Schuckers Obituary
Vada Lee Schuckers, 89, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was born in Manila, Arkansas, on November 1, 1929 to the late George and Nettie B Dillon. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon L. Johnston-Kuskye (Tim) of Indianapolis, IN, and son, Robert E. Schuckers of Portage, IN. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Schuckers; son, William "Butch" Schuckers, Jr.; sister, Nelda Cram and brother, Gayle Dillon. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, in Portage. Services will follow at noon. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visit www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019
