Valine Kirkland (née Moore), 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Gary, IN. She was born on October 12, 1929 to Wilson and Callie Moore (both deceased) in Stallo, MS. Upon graduation from Hopewell High School, she moved to Flint, MI. Valine married T.C. Kirkland (deceased) and relocated to Gary, IN where they had two sons. In her younger years, Valine worked as a cook for the Gary Community School Corporation and served at Washington Street Church of God in various capacities. In later years, she joined Miller First Baptist Church. Valine is survived by seven of her siblings, her sons, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Parlor of Peace", 421 W. 5th Avenue, Gary, IN on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 9–11 a.m. COVID-19 screening will take place prior to entering the facility. We ask that all visitors wear face masks and practice social distancing.





