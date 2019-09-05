Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Vance B. Poole Sr. Obituary
Stepped off the treadmill of life's journey on to the Chariot of eternal glory Sunday, September 1, 2019. Born May 30, 1972 to Vera A. Poole-Johnson and the late Michael S. Scott. Vance, affectionately known as Deek, confessed Christ at an early age at Apostle Church of God in Chicago, Illinois. Vance attended Linbloom High School in Chicago and transferred to Horace Mann High School in Gary where he graduated in 1990. He attended Daily College in Chicago, Illinois before relocating to Sacramento, California; during which time he attended school, married, and had a family for 10 years. He relocated to Gary and eventually moved to Chicago, Illinois; he worked at Woodbridge Pavilion until he made his transition Sunday, September 1, 2019. He leaves to cherish him memory: mother Servant Vera A. Poole-Johnson, five children Kayla Vanice Poole of Virginia; Korey of Sacramento, California; Vance, Jr., Jayen, and Michael all of Coppell. Texas. One sister: Rhonda E. Clemmer; one uncle: Jackie Williams; three aunts: Rosemary (Colonese) Williams; Ledora Williams; Elvertice (Randy) Dunbar; Special cousins Byron (Tray) Williams; Desmond (Tamara) Crews; LaTanya (Larry) Biggers;; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation Friday September 6, 2019 from 9-11a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019
