Vanessa Ramona Banks age 63, passed away April 15, 2019 in Lithonia, Georgia. She was born April 25, 1955 in Gary, Indiana to Herman and Clarissa Banks. Vanessa loved shopping (for purses, shoes, and earrings in particular), cooking and talking to people. Van had a sweet tooth and her favorite candy was Turtles. She would spark up a conversation with anyone willing to listen and loved bragging about her children. Her favorite color was purple and fresh flowers always brought a smile to her face. She was an extremely hard worker throughout her life, and prided herself on being timely. Vanessa was always on the go and you could find her at stores browsing the aisles for a good deal. She loved getting dressed up and when she did, you couldn't tell her she wasn't fine. Vanessa was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute Class of 1973. She worked several jobs in her younger years and moved south to Decatur, Georgia in 1995. She worked at the Fulton County Court House in Atlanta, Georgia for close to 20 years, retiring in 2017. Vanessa would often remind others to "Live, Laugh and Love." Vanessa is survived by: grandfather Vernon Howlett; mother Clarrisa Banks; sisters Monica Banks and Erica Nwokedi; daughter Torrie Wright; son Joray (Kelly) Wright; grandchildren William Wheaton, Diamond Wright, Destiny, Donald and Cory Chatman; nieces and nephew Damon Banks, Ifeoma, Onyemachi, Nwamaka Nwokedi. Visitation Sunday, April 21, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. family hour from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Celebration of life service on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019