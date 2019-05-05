age 86, of Gary, IN, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was a devoted member of New Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and an educator in the Gary Community School Corporation for 33 years. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1950 as Valedictorian. She leaves to cherish her memory: brother, Melvin (Cheryl) Poplar, of Lansing MI; three daughters: Andrea Brown of Lansing, MI, Carmelita Brown of Gary, IN and Karen Brown of Merrillville, IN; two sisters-in-law Geraldine Pointer and Cordia Brown, both of Gary, IN; eight grandchildren Duan Washington of Seattle, WA, Eddie Underwood Jr. of Lansing, MI, Shavise (William) Glascoe of Baltimore, MD, Corey Hargro of Merrillville, IN, LaDonna McKinley, Julian Hall and Tonya Hall of Indianapolis, IN, and Tamara Hall of Hobart, IN; seven great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at New Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2416 Pierce Street, Gary, Indiana. Pastor Reverend Chet J. Johnson Officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart IN Published in the Post Tribune from May 5 to May 8, 2019