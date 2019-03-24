Venita Joyce Wise (Calloway) passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. A beloved matriarch and pillar to the Gary community, Venita was born March 7th and raised by the late Vollie and Velma Calloway in Gary, Indiana. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947. While in school, she met the love of her life, Lester Wise. They were soon married and bore three children to their union: Myrna, DeWayne and Leslie. Venita's talents and ambitions were endless. She held numerous roles throughout her career. She was an accomplished cook, amazing seamstress, dedicated teacher, president and co-founder of the Unique Bronzettes. She was a mother, grandmother, community volunteer and friend who loved to entertain. She enjoyed travelling internationally and throughout the country visiting family. Venita is preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of over 30 years, Lester Wise. She is also preceded in death by her second husband and companion, Clyde Smith, her son, Dewayne Wise; her parents Vollie and Velma Calloway; three sisters: Wilma Whittimore, Jeanette Young and Shirley Jones; and three brothers: Lorenzo Calloway, Vollie Calloway Jr. and Lawrence Calloway. Venita is survived by her devoted daughters: Myrna (Gerald) Irons and Leslie Wise. She is survived by her loving and heartbroken grandchildren: Gerald Irons Jr., Jarrett (Jazelle) Irons, Grant Irons, Alyssa Jones, William Wise and Ariana (Alan) McGee. She is also survived by her favorite little people in the world, her great-grandchildren: Gerald Irons III, Marlin Jones, Bella Irons, Zoe Irons, Jade McGee and Mya-Jae Wise. She is also survived by her siblings: Velma Lester, Bettye Taylor and Richard (Linda) Calloway. Venita is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones. Visitation is at 10am with funeral services starting at 11am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at First A.M.E. Church, 2045 Massachusetts Street, Gary, IN 46407. Rev. Carrell K. Cargle will be officiating. Burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in Gary, IN. The family would like to express our thanks to Guy & Allen Funeral home. Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019