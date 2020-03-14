Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-1141

Vera Baldauf

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vera Baldauf Obituary
Vera Baldauf, age 88, of Merrillville, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born to parents Ignatz and Rose (Leckman) Lucas. She was a graduate of Emerson HS class of '50. Vera was a member of the Dunkin Donuts Coffee Club, The Russian Club, and The American Legion.

Vera was preceded in death by her special friend of 30 years, Jerry Palumbo; siblings, Albert, Leo, John (Eleanore), Paul, Don (Delores), Julia (Max) Brown, Helen (Nick) Malich, Betty (Ben) Pruitt, Eva (Jim) Bodnar, and Catherine Flick.

She is survived by her sister Genevieve (Dean) Conley; step-son, Kenneth (Lucy) Baldauf, step-daughters, Cindy (Russell) Jorgensen, and Carol Wesson; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, Tom Flick, and many nieces, nephews, and other close relatives, dear friends and her sweet companion Skittles. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Friends and loved ones are invited to visit with her family Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2-6 p, at Rendina Funeral Home, 5100 Cleveland St. Gary IN. Funeral service will take place Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10 am at Rendina Funeral Home, Father Meade officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For further information please call 219-980-1141.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -