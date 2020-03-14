|
Vera Baldauf, age 88, of Merrillville, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born to parents Ignatz and Rose (Leckman) Lucas. She was a graduate of Emerson HS class of '50. Vera was a member of the Dunkin Donuts Coffee Club, The Russian Club, and The American Legion.
Vera was preceded in death by her special friend of 30 years, Jerry Palumbo; siblings, Albert, Leo, John (Eleanore), Paul, Don (Delores), Julia (Max) Brown, Helen (Nick) Malich, Betty (Ben) Pruitt, Eva (Jim) Bodnar, and Catherine Flick.
She is survived by her sister Genevieve (Dean) Conley; step-son, Kenneth (Lucy) Baldauf, step-daughters, Cindy (Russell) Jorgensen, and Carol Wesson; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, Tom Flick, and many nieces, nephews, and other close relatives, dear friends and her sweet companion Skittles. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Friends and loved ones are invited to visit with her family Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2-6 p, at Rendina Funeral Home, 5100 Cleveland St. Gary IN. Funeral service will take place Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10 am at Rendina Funeral Home, Father Meade officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For further information please call 219-980-1141.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 14, 2020