|
|
(nee Williams) "Do not cry for me, nor ask God why? For I am in a better place and I am at peace." Penned by our beloved, Vera Delores (Williams) Nickerson before her transition from earth to eternity on November 26, 2019. Born on Sunday, May 21, 1933, to the union of loving parents, the late Andrew and Luerietta Williams. Vera accepted Christ as her personal Savior at a very young age, joining New Tabernacle Baptist Church in 1945, where she remained a member until her passing. She was a loving and devoted wife of 41 years to the late Roosevelt Nickerson. A graduate of the Gary Roosevelt class of 1951 where she remained active with the alumni and reunions. Vera will be missed, but her legacy will live on through her son, John L. (Robyn) Purnell; daughters: LaTonza L. Coleman, LaToya L. Nickerson-Kelly, five grandchildren: DeJeron, Ta'Lyia, Isaiah, Theodore, andJolene; two great-granddaughters: A'Niyah and Jurnee; sister-in-law, Ocie McCall; goddaughter, Kenisha Mitchell; special cousin, Lillian Robinson-Terry; life-long friend, Geraldine Pointer and a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m with family hour from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral service, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Chet Johnson, Pastor, officiating. All services held at New Tabernacle M.B. Church, 2416 Pierce St. Gary, IN. Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019