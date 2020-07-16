Vera D. Winters, of Gary, Indiana, age 83, gained her heavenly wings on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She is a member of St. Timothy Community Church. Vera was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1956. Vera worked with her twin sister, Mildred Gutherie at A&P/Buy Low Grocery Store. She worked as a homemaker at Gary Neighborhood Services with her husband, Jerry Winters. She was employed at Mr. B's Elbow Room with her daughter, T-Shawn Willis.She is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Georgia Douglas; her husband, Jerry Winters; sisters: Lurenna (Willie) Hannah, Rudean (Macie) King, Polly Ann (Wash) Williams; brothers: Curtis Douglas, Jr., Rudolph Douglas, Herman Douglas, and Jerome Ricketts; daughter, Bettina Wheeler; granddaughter, Carletta Scott; niece, Joyce Long; mother-in-law, Opal Winters; and sister-in-law, Toye Jean Winters.Vera D. Winters leaves to cherish her memory; son, Michael Winters of Federal Way, WA; two daughters, Michelle Winters and T-Shawn (William) Willis of Gary, IN; five sisters: Mildred Guthrie, Georgia (A.D.) Bonds, Renea Farr, Carol Douglas, and Jeanette (Sherman) Daniels; four brothers: Pinkie (Norma) Douglas, Samuel (Antonia) Douglas, and Lionel (Geneise) Douglas; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of special children and grandchildren; very special friends, Arthur Porter, Joanne Hicks, and Glen Patton; and a host of loving brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Public Viewing & Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16th, 2020, 12-00pm-8:00pm, at Smith, Bizzell, Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, 11:00am at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave. Gary, IN 46404. Rev. Dr. Rameen Jackson officiating. Burial/Interment will follow after the funeral service at Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN 46408.