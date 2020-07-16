1/1
Vera D. Winters
1937 - 2020
Vera D. Winters, of Gary, Indiana, age 83, gained her heavenly wings on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She is a member of St. Timothy Community Church. Vera was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1956. Vera worked with her twin sister, Mildred Gutherie at A&P/Buy Low Grocery Store. She worked as a homemaker at Gary Neighborhood Services with her husband, Jerry Winters. She was employed at Mr. B's Elbow Room with her daughter, T-Shawn Willis.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Georgia Douglas; her husband, Jerry Winters; sisters: Lurenna (Willie) Hannah, Rudean (Macie) King, Polly Ann (Wash) Williams; brothers: Curtis Douglas, Jr., Rudolph Douglas, Herman Douglas, and Jerome Ricketts; daughter, Bettina Wheeler; granddaughter, Carletta Scott; niece, Joyce Long; mother-in-law, Opal Winters; and sister-in-law, Toye Jean Winters.

Vera D. Winters leaves to cherish her memory; son, Michael Winters of Federal Way, WA; two daughters, Michelle Winters and T-Shawn (William) Willis of Gary, IN; five sisters: Mildred Guthrie, Georgia (A.D.) Bonds, Renea Farr, Carol Douglas, and Jeanette (Sherman) Daniels; four brothers: Pinkie (Norma) Douglas, Samuel (Antonia) Douglas, and Lionel (Geneise) Douglas; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of special children and grandchildren; very special friends, Arthur Porter, Joanne Hicks, and Glen Patton; and a host of loving brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Public Viewing & Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16th, 2020, 12-00pm-8:00pm, at Smith, Bizzell, Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, 11:00am at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave. Gary, IN 46404. Rev. Dr. Rameen Jackson officiating. Burial/Interment will follow after the funeral service at Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN 46408.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Timothy Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 15, 2020
When we lose a loved one here on earth, we gain an angel in heaven that watches over us. May you take comfort in knowing that you have an angel to watch over you now. I extend my most sincere condolences to the family.
Jennifer Jordan
Family
July 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ophelia Taylor
Friend
