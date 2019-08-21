Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Van Buren Baptist Church
2585 Van Buren Street
Gary, IN
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Van Buren Baptist Church
2585 Van Buren Street
Gary, IN
Vera Joyce Miller passed away August 14, 2019 at Northlake Methodist Hospital. She was born August 10, 1941 to the late Harold and Esther Davis. She was a member of Van Buren Missionary Baptist Church and a 1960 graduate of Gary Roosevelt High School. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and aunt. She is survived by devoted Husband, Robert Miller, son Jeffery Cook; daughter Verona Miller, sister, Shirley (Thaddeus) Jones of Gary, IN; nieces Etta Simmons and Ella Fields of Gary, IN, Kimberly Fields of Lake Station, IN and Sheila Fields; nephews, Ronald fields of Burns Harbor, IN Thaddeus (Aretha) Jones of Merriville, IN, Gregory Jones of Memphis, TN and Aaron Jones of Humble, TX. She will also be cherished by many other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday August 23, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with Funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at Van Buren Baptist Church 2585 Van Buren Street, Gary, Indiana Pastor Dwight E. Mobley Sr. officiating. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019
