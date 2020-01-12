Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Lee Morris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vera Lee Morris Obituary
age 95 of Gary, IN, earned her wings and passed away on January 5, 2020. She was born in 1924 in Macon, MS, to the late Alfred and Beatrice Windom. Vera enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family, and telling it like IT IS. Vera was preceded in death by her husband Lester L. Morris Sr.; sons Freddie George, Chauncey George, and Samuel Austin; great-grandson Derrick Johnson Jr.; and six siblings, Alfred Jr., Ulice, Lillie, Willie, Johnetta, Armithia, and Eddie. She is survived by her brother Sammie Harris (Zevadie); five sons Nathaniel George (Agnes), Robert George (Shelia), Eugene George (Melanie), Eddie George, and Lester Morris; daughter Joan Bynum; eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Family and friends will celebrate her life and legacy at Guy & Allen Funeral Home, 2959 West 11th Avenue, Gary, IN, Thursday, January, 16, 2020 at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -