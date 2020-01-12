|
age 95 of Gary, IN, earned her wings and passed away on January 5, 2020. She was born in 1924 in Macon, MS, to the late Alfred and Beatrice Windom. Vera enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family, and telling it like IT IS. Vera was preceded in death by her husband Lester L. Morris Sr.; sons Freddie George, Chauncey George, and Samuel Austin; great-grandson Derrick Johnson Jr.; and six siblings, Alfred Jr., Ulice, Lillie, Willie, Johnetta, Armithia, and Eddie. She is survived by her brother Sammie Harris (Zevadie); five sons Nathaniel George (Agnes), Robert George (Shelia), Eugene George (Melanie), Eddie George, and Lester Morris; daughter Joan Bynum; eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Family and friends will celebrate her life and legacy at Guy & Allen Funeral Home, 2959 West 11th Avenue, Gary, IN, Thursday, January, 16, 2020 at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020