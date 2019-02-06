Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Life Church International
430 E. Ridge Road
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Life Church International
430 E. Ridge Road
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Mae Hayes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vera Mae Hayes Obituary
Vera Mae Hayes, 90, of Gary Indiana entered into our Lord and Savior's eternal presence, surrounded by her loving family on February 3, 2019. Vera was born in Woodburn Kentucky, spending most of her childhood in Bowling Green KY, with her adult life spent in Gary, IN. In Gary, Vera worked as an Operations Manager for a local factory, later she was caregiver for the children of the Goodman family. Recently, Vera had moved to Mequon, WI residing in her granddaughter's home during her final season of life. Family was first to this matriarch. She lived her life by example; working hard, loving deep and forgiving endlessly. Her favorite past time was conversation and a good laugh with family and close friends. Vera is survived by her three children Jackie Calvert of Louisville, KY, Matron (Randolph) Toney, of Hammond, IN, Rodney (Jerrie) Hayes of Indianapolis, IN. Also, survived by her grandchildren April Calvert, Anthony (Kim) Puntillo, Michael Toney, Nikki Toney, Devyn Hayes and Dorian Hayes. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband Thomas Hayes, sister Anna Grainger, aunt Mary Sarver, and her parents Doug and Mariah Bunton. Visitation is February 9, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Life Church International, 430 E. Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408. Funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with burial to follow.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now