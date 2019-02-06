Vera Mae Hayes, 90, of Gary Indiana entered into our Lord and Savior's eternal presence, surrounded by her loving family on February 3, 2019. Vera was born in Woodburn Kentucky, spending most of her childhood in Bowling Green KY, with her adult life spent in Gary, IN. In Gary, Vera worked as an Operations Manager for a local factory, later she was caregiver for the children of the Goodman family. Recently, Vera had moved to Mequon, WI residing in her granddaughter's home during her final season of life. Family was first to this matriarch. She lived her life by example; working hard, loving deep and forgiving endlessly. Her favorite past time was conversation and a good laugh with family and close friends. Vera is survived by her three children Jackie Calvert of Louisville, KY, Matron (Randolph) Toney, of Hammond, IN, Rodney (Jerrie) Hayes of Indianapolis, IN. Also, survived by her grandchildren April Calvert, Anthony (Kim) Puntillo, Michael Toney, Nikki Toney, Devyn Hayes and Dorian Hayes. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband Thomas Hayes, sister Anna Grainger, aunt Mary Sarver, and her parents Doug and Mariah Bunton. Visitation is February 9, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Life Church International, 430 E. Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408. Funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with burial to follow. Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary