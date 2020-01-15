|
Verneal Nichols 83, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Homer Lee Nichols Sr. on January 8, 2015. She leaves to cherish her fond memories 2 sons Homer Jr. and Michael ; 3 daughters Rose, Deborah and Myrtle; 7 grandchildren 3 great grandchildren; 5 sisters; 6 brothers and a host of nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, January 17,2020 from 9:00a.m.-11:00a.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020