Verneda (Sister) Johnson was born in Batesville Mississippi on October 11, 1931 to the late Mordecai and Vera Johnson. She's a graduate of Gary Indiana Froebel high class of 1949, attended Indiana university extension in downtown Gary, and attended First AME Methodist church. She's preceded in death by her late husband Ira Johnson and siblings Mordecai (MC) Johnson and Raymond Johnson. Working at Goldblatts in downtown Gary for years she later became an entrepreneur of JJ's Billiards, Brande's restaurant, and JJ's Emporium. Verneda departed from this life on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at Broadway Methodist Southlake. She leaves to cherish her memory two children Vera (Arthur) Berwick of Cleveland, Ohio, and Michael (Letrease) Parks of Gary, Indiana, Nephew Darnell Johnson, sister in law Lillian Johnson, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of other benevolent family and friends. There will be a private Graveside service Monday May 18,2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, Indiana. Services Entrusted To Powell Coleman Funeral home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store