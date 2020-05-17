Verneda Johnson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Verneda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verneda (Sister) Johnson was born in Batesville Mississippi on October 11, 1931 to the late Mordecai and Vera Johnson. She's a graduate of Gary Indiana Froebel high class of 1949, attended Indiana university extension in downtown Gary, and attended First AME Methodist church. She's preceded in death by her late husband Ira Johnson and siblings Mordecai (MC) Johnson and Raymond Johnson. Working at Goldblatts in downtown Gary for years she later became an entrepreneur of JJ's Billiards, Brande's restaurant, and JJ's Emporium. Verneda departed from this life on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at Broadway Methodist Southlake. She leaves to cherish her memory two children Vera (Arthur) Berwick of Cleveland, Ohio, and Michael (Letrease) Parks of Gary, Indiana, Nephew Darnell Johnson, sister in law Lillian Johnson, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of other benevolent family and friends. There will be a private Graveside service Monday May 18,2020 at Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, Indiana. Services Entrusted To Powell Coleman Funeral home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Graveside service
Evergreen Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved