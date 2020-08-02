1/1
Vernettra Louise Roberts
Vernettra Louise Roberts age 72 of Gary, IN passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2020. She was a 1966 graduate of Froebel High School. Vernettra worked for U.S. Steel for 30 years, and was a member of Bethlehem AME Zion Church. Vernettra is survived by husband Dorwine Roberts; daughter, Danyale Smith of Indianapolis, IN; granddaughter Gabryale Parks of Indianapolis, IN. Visitation Wednesday August 5, 2020 from 9:00 -11:00 a.m. with family hour from10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
AUG
5
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
AUG
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
July 31, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Albert Chester Jr.
Classmate
July 30, 2020
Once again Froebel chain has been broken by a truely beautiful and loving soul. I was shocked to see of her passing on today and pray for her spouse daughter and granddaughter that she loved with all her heart. I pray in the days ahead that God grant each of you peace.
Myrtle Mateen
Classmate
