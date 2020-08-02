Vernettra Louise Roberts age 72 of Gary, IN passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2020. She was a 1966 graduate of Froebel High School. Vernettra worked for U.S. Steel for 30 years, and was a member of Bethlehem AME Zion Church. Vernettra is survived by husband Dorwine Roberts; daughter, Danyale Smith of Indianapolis, IN; granddaughter Gabryale Parks of Indianapolis, IN. Visitation Wednesday August 5, 2020 from 9:00 -11:00 a.m. with family hour from10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.