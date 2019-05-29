Vernita L. Harris was born September 16, 1942 to the late Riley Harris, Sr. and Juanita Mays Harris of Gary, Indiana. On May 14, 2019, it was discovered that Vernita had passed away in her home of natural causes. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence Harris. Left to mourn her passing and to cherish her precious memory are Eunice Harris (sister) of Racine, Wisconsin; Erika Harris (niece) of Corozal, Belize; Riley Harris, Jr. 'Little Brother' (special brother) of Hobart, Indiana; and a host of marvelous cousins, relatives, and irreplaceable friends. She was wonderfully memorialized in a beautiful Memorial Service and Repast which were held at the New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church of Gary, Indiana on May 25, 2019. Included among her lifetime occupations, is that of Legal Assistant in Chicago, where she was employed for many years. Prior to that, she worked in the Payroll Department of U.S. Steel Corporation in Gary. The role that this lifelong, Gary resident may be best remembered for is that of Music Director for the New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church of Gary, Indiana where she enthusiastically worked with the choirs to provide inspiring and uplifting music. Music was her passion, and she was immersed in it throughout her life, manifesting her innate talent and creative ability. The pursuit of excellence was forever present in her promotion of the music that she loved. She loved organizing festive occasions in an excellent way. Her inimitable use of purple as a color may have helped to embolden it on the color chart, just as she is emboldened on the hearts and minds of those whom she leaves behind. Vernita, along with her exuberance, directness, and courage, will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Published in the Post Tribune on May 29, 2019