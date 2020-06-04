Vessie R. Woodland
Vessie Woodland age 80 of Gary, Indiana passed away Sunday May 31, 2020 at Methodist Northlake Hospital. She retired from the Gary Community School Corp and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. Vessie Leaves to cherish her fond memories four amazing daughters Darlene (Jerome) Spencer of Merrillville, IN, Anita Campbell and Cheryl woodland both of Gary, Indiana and Sheila Warren of Lafayette, IN; one brother Phines (Pat) Vaughn of Kalamazoo, MI; 14 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren ; best friend LaDonna McClinon and a host of other relatives and friends . Visitation Friday, June 5, 2020 from 12 noon – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services Saturday June 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Rev. A. Brown officiating.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
JUN
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
