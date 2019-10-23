|
Vickie "Rena" Edge age 58 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Vickie was born on August 9, 1961 in Atlanta, Georgia to Nathaniel Edge Sr. and Gladys J. Edge. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1979. She was preceded in death by both her parents, brother Michael Edge, and sister Alethia D. Edge. Vickie leaves to cherish her fun loving memories forever her long time fiancé Terry Brown, her children Clinneka Cobb, Dontrell Gilbert and Andreonna Jackson. One sister Lillian A. (Nathaniel) Ray, two brothers Victor (Vanessa) Edge and Nathaniel Edge Jr., 7 grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 at 3:00pm- 7:00pm at Powell- Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Avenue Gary,In. Homegoing service Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00am at Christ Center Church 719 Clark Rd. Gary, IN 46406.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019