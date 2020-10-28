Vic was THE MAN!

Whenever I seen him, he was always sweet and kind to me. I knew I would walk away with a smile!

His ambulance crew was called to my dad's house, it was one of the last calls, for The Lake Station Ambulance Crews, he was so respectful, to my dad.

My dad fell. Vic kept calling him Chief and made sure the others knew he was a former LSPD Chief. Even though it had been over 30 years, since he was Chief.

Rest in peace! Enjoy the reunion with Marti and others!

And no sir, you can't send me to the convent!

Fair winds and following seas.

Laurie Orlich Canterbury

