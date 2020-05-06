Victor L. Walker "Vic" was born to James and Johnnie Walker on December 3, 1950. He departed this life on April 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was a graduate of Tolleston High school class of 1969. After graduating, Vic worked at U.S. Steel retiring after 35 years as an engineer. Vic was a kind gentleman and a man of integrity with a zest for life. He knew the lord and gave his life to Christ at an early age; where he remained a dedicated servant to the lord until his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents James Sr. and Johnnie Walker, sister Ardell Howell whom he adored. He leaves to cherish his memories, loving and devoted wife of 25 years Lolita Roach-Walker. His 3 children Iyana, Desirae, and Isaac Walker. Special foster son Tevin Phillips. Brother James Jr. (Proselia) Walker, sister Louise Hill. Goddaughter Wanda Taylor and Godson's Kameron and Mario. A host of other loving relatives and friends. Public viewing and visitation Friday, May 8, 2020.







