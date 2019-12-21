|
|
Victor Manuel Diaz Jr, also known as Manny or Vic, age 44 of Gary,In passed away Monday December 16,2019. Manny was a graduate of West Side High School, Class of 1993. He also attended college at ITT in Fort Wayne, Indiana.He was currently employed at Refax Incorporation as a certified master welder, that he practiced for over 20 years.He was preceded in death by his parents Victor Diaz Sr. & Darlene (Powell) Diaz.
He leaves to cherish four loving children ; Ja'Vae Diaz, Victor Diaz III, Zachary Diaz and Ja'Dia Diaz with a beloved son in heaven, J'Maurice Scott. Manny was also blessed with five grandchildren with Toya Scott; J' Maurice, JaMaura, Zae'Veon, Za'Kari, Ja'Veon and loving Chavon in heaven , which he loved dearly.
Manny was the oldest child of 3 children, leaving His brother Zack and sister Darlisa Diaz, with a host of many other relatives and friends. Wake Monday December 23,2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Tree Of Life M.B. Church 2323 W. 11Th Ave Gary,In. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery . Services Entrusted To Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 21, 2019