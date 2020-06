Vincent D. King. 65, of Gary, IN passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Gary, IN. He is survived by his children Vincent, Hashimo, Kobe, Ereka, Aja, and Zariaha; brother Anthony V. King and a host of other family and friends. All services are private at family's request. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store