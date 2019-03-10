Vinczina A. Zeller, age 83, of Granger, formerly of South Haven, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born in Daisytown, Pennsylvania on September 5, 1935 to the late Olimpio and Adella (nee Paci) Chiarelli. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in South Haven. Vinczina was also a member of the American Legion, Post 100 and the VFW, Post 9323 in Lake Station. She was an avid bowler and had a passion for sewing. She loved her grandchildren dearly and will be remembered for making the best pizza.Vinczina is survived by her son, Randal (Jeanette) Zeller; daughters, Rhonda (Ronald) Korenich, Gloria (Edward) Utley; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, Attilio (Shirley) Chiarelli; and sisters, Gloria Cosimi, Deanna Olson.She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Lloyd S. Zeller; brother, Egidio Chiarelli; and her parents.She will be laid to rest Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Rev. Paul Quanz officiating in the mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery, 1505 E Morthland Dr, Valparaiso, IN 46383. For more information, please call Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel at 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary