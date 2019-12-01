Home

Violet Olsen


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Violet Olsen Obituary
Violet (Bushemi) Olsen, age 81 of Portage, IN passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Portage, IN. She was born on January 5, 1938 in Chicago, IL to Mariano and Sidonia (Castellano) Buscemi.

Violet is survived by her six daughters, Diana L (Jerry) Ewen, Charlotte A (Edward) Bundy, Edi C (Mark) McDonald-Powell, Tracie S (Edward) Silich, Connie J Olsen and Mary L. Olsen; two brothers, Edward (Ruth Ann) Bushemi, Anthony Bushemi; two sisters, Carolyn (Joseph) Zellers, Evelyn Bushemi; four grandsons, Matthew A (Tiffany) Godsey, Nicholas E (Jennifer) King, Cristopher N King, Justin E (Erica Valdez) Bundy; two granddaughters, Jessica M Supp, Justine M Supp and 8 great-grandchildren . She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald C Olsen; brother, Clarence Bushemi and grandson, Jacent Buscemi.

Violet was a mother, lover and fighter and always had things on her own terms. She enjoyed reading and gardening and was a Yatzee Queen. Violet had also attained her brown belt in Karate. In the end, she was a precious angel, wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all.

Services to be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the or the . Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
