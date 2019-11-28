|
Virginia Wright was born to the late Sidney and Leanne Cook Jr. on January 27, 1935 in Warren County, Mississippi. She was the second child of 9 children. She moved to Gary, Indiana at a young age and graduated from Roosevelt High School. She was a member of Jerusalem Baptist church for many years until her health began to fail. Virginia was a Register Nurse for many years throughout Northwest Indiana and Illinois. Virginia answer the call from the Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Miller Merry Manor in Portage, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her parent Sidney and Leanna Cook Jr., three brothers Ronald Cook, Leon Cook and George Cook. She leaves to cherish her fond memory son and caregiver Louis Adkins of Gary, Indiana; daughter CA Courtney of North Hill, California; 1 brother William Cook; 4 sisters Flora Burrell, Valeria Cook, Geneva Spencer and Joyce Cook; 7 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Memorial Services Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 28, 2019