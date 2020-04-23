|
|
Vivian Marie Upshaw, age 82, of Crown Point, formerly of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home. Survived by two daughters, Cheryl Upshaw and Robin Tillotson; one grandson, Chavonny Tillotson; one brother, Curley (Sylvia) Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by father, Elijah Davis; mother, Annie Laura Davis; niece, Zina Chapman; son-in-law, Darryl Tillotson.
All services will be private with a public memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Upshaw family during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020