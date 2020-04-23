Home

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
Vivian Marie Upshaw

Vivian Marie Upshaw Obituary
Vivian Marie Upshaw, age 82, of Crown Point, formerly of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home. Survived by two daughters, Cheryl Upshaw and Robin Tillotson; one grandson, Chavonny Tillotson; one brother, Curley (Sylvia) Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by father, Elijah Davis; mother, Annie Laura Davis; niece, Zina Chapman; son-in-law, Darryl Tillotson.

All services will be private with a public memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Upshaw family during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 23, 2020
