Vondale Lamar Kincaide
1977 - 2020
Vondale Lamar Kincaide departed this life Wednesday November 4,2020 at the age of 42. He was born in Gary,Indiana, November 25,1977 to Linnis Kincaide and Ever Jean Courothers. He was preceded in death by his mother , brother Wallace and sister Beatrice. He leaves to cherish his loving memory four children Vatavia, Vaden,Reminisce and Giovanni Kincaide, father Linnis (Cynthia) Kincaide, brothers Linnis Jr, Adrian and Antwan Brandon, sisters Kimberly , Denise and Kellie. A host of aunts,uncle, nieces , nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday November 21,2020 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary,In. Due to COVID19 Social Distancing and Masks are Required.


Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
November 19, 2020
Linnis and family, our prayers and condolences in the loss of your son. Earth's are loss is Heaven's gain, may he forever rest in peace and beauty. May you and yours have strength to endure the coming days.
Gloria Robinson Hooks
Friend
