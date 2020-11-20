Vondale Lamar Kincaide departed this life Wednesday November 4,2020 at the age of 42. He was born in Gary,Indiana, November 25,1977 to Linnis Kincaide and Ever Jean Courothers. He was preceded in death by his mother , brother Wallace and sister Beatrice. He leaves to cherish his loving memory four children Vatavia, Vaden,Reminisce and Giovanni Kincaide, father Linnis (Cynthia) Kincaide, brothers Linnis Jr, Adrian and Antwan Brandon, sisters Kimberly , Denise and Kellie. A host of aunts,uncle, nieces , nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday November 21,2020 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary,In. Due to COVID19 Social Distancing and Masks are Required.





