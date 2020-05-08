W. Knight
Mother W. Knight "Etta" age 91 of Gary,In passed away April 26,2020.

Mother loved her church family, serving on the mother's board, eating and fellowshipping with the saints.She is preceded in death by her parents; Elder John W. and Narcissus Hogg, one sister; Johnnie Mae Agnew, six brothers; Bishop H. Hogg, James Hogg, Hiram Hogg, Aaron Hogg, Cornelius Hogg, and Charles Hogg, one nephew.She leaves to cherish her memories: one sister; Louise Hogg Lloyd, goddaughter; Rosalind Etta Boyd, friend; Betty Boyd, Support and help; Mother Earline G. Ingram, a host of nieces, nephews, church family and friends. Wake Friday May 8,2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Cathedral of Hope Church Of God In Christ 3941 E. 13Th Ave Gary,In. Funeral services are Private . Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.


Published in Post-Tribune on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Wake
9:00 - 11:00 AM
Cathedral of Hope Church Of God In Christ
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
May 8, 2020
W is a nice sweet lady I want to say to the family good luck
Scott Lindsey
Acquaintance
