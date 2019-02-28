Wade Tyrone Saxton passed away on February 14, 2019 at Symphony of Crown Point. He attended Gary Roosevelt High School and received his GED in the US Army. Tyrone formerly worked at Blaw Know Foundries and Rockwell International. His father Odie Saxton and parents Thomas and Mary Brown, brothers Thomas Brown, Jr.; Steven Brown, Benjamin Brown as well as children Derrick Saxton, LaToya Saxton, and Kim Saxton and one grandchild Robert Lee all preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish his memories three daughters Janie Saxton of Houston, TX; Lawanna Saxton and Wa'Londa VanCleave of Indianapolis, IN; nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, two sisters: Darlene (Lonnie) Jenkins of Avondale Estate, GA; and Cynthia Carpenter of Gary, IN and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with funeral service immediately following all at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Officiating Rev. Howard Carter. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019