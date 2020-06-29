Wallie was my beautician for many years at Evelyns as well as at her home.
Always sweet and kind, I will remember her until I join her in the next adventure,
My sympathy to the family.
Wallie Marie Overturf (nee Ahlgrim), age 79, of Hobart, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster. She was born in Gary, Indiana on April 26, 1941 to the late Wallace and Marie (nee Welbourne) Ahlgrim. Wallie graduated from Hobart High School, Class of 1959, where she played the saxophone in the marching band. She graduated from Beauty School and worked at Evelyn's Hair Salon for two years. On May 19, 1962 she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Jack Ferrell Overturf in Hobart, Indiana. She loved to play BINGO, Pinochle, KENO, and poker. Wallie loved her family and dedicated her life to taking care of them. She was an amazing beautician for her family and friends for many years. She will be remembered as the most genuine, loving, and kind-hearted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She cherished the time spent with her grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, Jack W. Overturf of Las Vegas; Jack B. Overturf of Hobart, Quentin R. Overturf of Hobart; daughters, Angelic (Luis) Carrasquillo of Las Vegas, Alysia (fiancé, Rick Arnn) of Hobart; eight grandchildren, Jack Curtis Overturf, Ashleigh Overturf, Taylor Reid, Tyler Reid, Vanessa Ashlock, Jacob Overturf, Ryan Ashlock, Danielle Overturf; great grandson, Jayce Overturf; sisters, Patricia (late Alfred) Klinger, Helen (late Ernest) Catchur; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jack F. Overturf in 2016; parents, Wallace and Marie Ahlgrim; sisters, Sue Behnke and Evelyn (Chuck) Roberts. Memorial contributions in Wallie's name may be made to the family. A memorial service for Wallie will take place Wednesday, July 1, 2020 with Pastor Bob Burton officiating at 7:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Wednesday from 2-7 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 29, 2020.