Walter C. Lacefield born June 23, 1962 in Gary, Indiana to the union of Walter and Charlene Lacefield, the oldest of two children Walter and Tracey. He attended the Gary Public Schools, Spaulding Elementary and Wirt High School. Walter moved to Indianapolis, Indiana where he found work as a long-distance Truck Driver and where he met his former wife, Penelope Owens. Due to his illness, Walter returned home in 2017, to be with his family until his untimely death, July 4, 2020. He leaves to mourn his loss, his mother; Charlene Carter Lacefield, father; Walter (Florine) Lacefield, only sister; Tracey Lacefield, special nieces; Pamela, Briana, Brandi Lacefield and Traylor Lacefield Jackson, great nieces and nephews, and host of uncles; Calvin (Neicy) Lacefield, Reginald (Sandy) Lacefield, aunts; Louise Epps, Margaret Flack, Rushell Sims, Pam, Rosie and other relatives. Memorial services will be held at Marquette United Methodist Church located 210 North Grand Boulevard Street Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 1:00 P.M.. Services Entrusted To Powell Coleman Funeral Home.





