93 of Wheeler, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at home with his family. He was born February 25, 1926 to Joseph & Flossie (Shinaberger) Robinson, left school early to enlist with the U.S. Navy Air Corps and became a pilot at the conclusion of WW II. His career at U.S. Steel allowed him to retire as a Roller foreman at the No. 9 bar mill with 38 years of service, while also operating his own business, Robinson Plumbing and Heating. Walter enjoyed membership in M. L. McClelland Lodge #357 F & AM in Hobart.On October 26, 1945 he married Elizabeth Maudlin who preceded him in death in 2017. Survivors include their children, Dwayne (Linda) Robinson of Valparaiso, Deborah (Dennis) McColley of Wheeler, Dana (Keith) Pelfrey of Hebron & Denise (Mike) Gobin of Valparaiso, sisters, Elaine "Susie" Horan, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Walter was also preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patricia Van Blaircom.A visitation will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 from 12:00 – 2:00 pm at Moeller Funeral Home, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 2:00 pm, Pastor David Banning officiating with cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to . Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019