passed Thursday April 9, 2020. Walter was born February 26, 1951 to Walter Headd and Ida Bell (Blackwell) Headd in Gary, Indiana. Walter graduated from Andrean High School in Merrillville, Indiana in 1969. He also graduated from Purdue University Calumet with his electrical degree. Walter served in the United States Armed Services. He was honorably discharged as a veteran of the Vietnam War after 4 years of services. Walter was employed at United States steel Corporation for 33 years and was currently retired. Walter was an avid bowler. He competed in various tournaments throughout many cities and states and received many trophies. Walter also loved to golf. He is preceded in death by both parents, daughters Melissa, Camille and Camilla Headd. Walter leaves to cherish his memories his wife Rita Headd of 45 years, children, Mechelle (Shallun) Means, Walter||| (Danisha) Headd, Charles (Thea) Headd, Christine Headd, Michael (Gail) Headd, Anthony Headd and Ashley Headd. Brothers and sisters, Arthur Headd, Sandra Nobles, Teresa (Marty) Brokenbourough, Linda (Adams) Toomer, Debra (Larry) Roby, Celeste Headd, Matthew Headd, Regina Headd and Katherine (George) Wesby. and a host of family and friends. Special people: Mariano Guajardo whom was like a son to him and best friend Dennis Griggs. Visitation Friday, April 17, 2020 from 9a.m – 1:00p.m at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 16, 2020