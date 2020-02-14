Home

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark AME Zion Church
4200 Alder Street
East Chicago, IN
Walterine Sanders

Walterine Sanders Obituary
Age 86, of East Chicago. Passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at home. Survivors: 2 sons, Harvey Sanders, Jr. and Mark A. Sanders; 3 sisters, Helen Lathan, Geraldine Murray and Juanita Miller; 2 brothers, Herman (Rose) Glass and Carter Glass; 2 goddaughters, Tailaia Shondia Box and Fiauna Box and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, retired East Chicago Deputy Chief Harvey Sanders, Sr., and daughter, Barbara A. Sanders-McKinney.

Funeral services will be held: Monday, February 17, 2020 11am at St. Mark AME Zion Church. 4200 Alder Street East Chicago. There will be no public visitation. Officiating: Rev. Dr. George W. Walker, Jr. Interment: Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Mrs. Harvey was a member of the Policemen Wives Club and Co-Chair of Bishop Noll Women's Club.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Sanders family during their time of loss.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 14, 2020
