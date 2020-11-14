1/
Wanda J. Rogers
1932 - 2020
Wanda J. Rogers, age 87, a longtime Merrillville resident passed away on Saturday, November 7,2020 at Porter Regional. She was born on December 31,1932 in Jamestown, Tennessee to the late Varner Hardin and Nannie (nee Crabtree) Harding- Howe. She was married to Elton Ray Rogers on November 16, 1951 in Gary. Wanda will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, caring neighbor, and friend.

Wanda is survived by her children, Ronald Elton Rogers, Cheryl Lynn Rogers and Gregory (Cyndi) Rogers; five grandchildren, Kim, Alexandria, Timmy, Wesley and Adam; great grandson, Dylan; siblings, Clarence Harding, Margaret (Rudy) Mance, James Harding, Linda (Jerry) Watson, Ernest (Nancy) Hardin and Karen (Ricky) Jenkins; Step-mother, Wilma Hardin numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elton Ray Rogers; son, Timothy Ray Rogers; her parents; and two sisters, Reva Hurst-Frizzell and Clotene McKinney.

Funeral service will be held Monday November 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342.Burial will be at Calumet Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2:00-6:00 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 also at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. (219)942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
NOV
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Memories & Condolences

November 12, 2020
Wanda always had a smile...never complained.about anything or anyone. Wanda and. Cheryl always brightened my day and my life. I am sorry for your loss...she was special. Nan. Montesano
Nan Montesano
Coworker
November 11, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
November 11, 2020
With heartfelt sympathy to the Rogers Family. I know Wanda will be dearly missed, but the memories you shared will live on in your hearts. May you find comfort, 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Cristina
November 11, 2020
Brenda & Chane cousins
Brenda & Chane Goldston
Family
November 10, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Brenda Goldston
November 11, 2020
My dear cousin The sweetest heart ever She was so pleasant to talk to We didn't talk to often Then we,would call each other Wow what a treat Talking for hour's So many laughs to share All my love to you all SORRY I'm not able to be at her funeral Bad health All my love Brenda Goldston
Brenda Goldston
Family
November 10, 2020
My condolences to the family of Wanda. We lived by Wanda and Elton on Carolina street in Gary back in the 50's and 60's. They were the nicest people. Rest in peace Wanda, may God bless you.
Philip Klus
Neighbor
