Wanda J. Rogers, age 87, a longtime Merrillville resident passed away on Saturday, November 7,2020 at Porter Regional. She was born on December 31,1932 in Jamestown, Tennessee to the late Varner Hardin and Nannie (nee Crabtree) Harding- Howe. She was married to Elton Ray Rogers on November 16, 1951 in Gary. Wanda will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, caring neighbor, and friend.
Wanda is survived by her children, Ronald Elton Rogers, Cheryl Lynn Rogers and Gregory (Cyndi) Rogers; five grandchildren, Kim, Alexandria, Timmy, Wesley and Adam; great grandson, Dylan; siblings, Clarence Harding, Margaret (Rudy) Mance, James Harding, Linda (Jerry) Watson, Ernest (Nancy) Hardin and Karen (Ricky) Jenkins; Step-mother, Wilma Hardin numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elton Ray Rogers; son, Timothy Ray Rogers; her parents; and two sisters, Reva Hurst-Frizzell and Clotene McKinney.
Funeral service will be held Monday November 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at Rees Funeral Home, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana 46342.Burial will be at Calumet Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 2:00-6:00 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 also at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. (219)942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com