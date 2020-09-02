Wayne Anthony Odom Sr. departed this life on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born April 29, 1958 to the proud parents of Warren and Mattie Odom Sr. in Gary, Indiana. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother. He was preceded in death by parents Warren and Mattie Odom Sr., sibling Warren Jr and Anita Carol. Wayne leaves to cherish his fond memories his loving and devoted wife Marilyn Odom, 4 children Wayne Jr, Bryan (Myriam) and Nicole of Indianapolis, Indiana and Tia of Atlanta, GA 4 sisters Dora (Ronald) Hayes, Patricia, Min Angela of Gary, Indiana and Sandra of Griffith, Indiana; 8 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, September 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. -11:00a.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.