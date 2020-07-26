Wayne D. Royal Sr., 77 born February 15, 1943 of Merrillville, IN passed away Monday July 20, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend to all that knew him. Wayne was an East Chicago Washington graduate class of "61" and a Vietnam Veteran. He was co-owner of Clark Alarm. He leaves to cherish his memory wife Jean, son Wayne D. (Valerie) Jr., daughter Stephanie Royal Daniels, brother Weland Ray (Carolyn) Royal; six grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Visitation Monday July 27, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, 4450 Harrison St. Gary, IN.