1/1
Wayne D. Royal Sr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne D. Royal Sr., 77 born February 15, 1943 of Merrillville, IN passed away Monday July 20, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend to all that knew him. Wayne was an East Chicago Washington graduate class of "61" and a Vietnam Veteran. He was co-owner of Clark Alarm. He leaves to cherish his memory wife Jean, son Wayne D. (Valerie) Jr., daughter Stephanie Royal Daniels, brother Weland Ray (Carolyn) Royal; six grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Visitation Monday July 27, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, 4450 Harrison St. Gary, IN.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 25, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Crystal Pulley
July 25, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Deborah Cooper
July 24, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mashonda Green
July 24, 2020
The White Rose Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved