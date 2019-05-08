transitioned from life to eternity on Monday, May 6, 2019. He was born December 27, 1923, in McComb, MS to the union of Fannie and Isom Brumfield who preceded him in death. He was the ninth of ten siblings who preceded him in death. He came to Gary, IN in 1938 and later married Alma Jewell Brumfield becoming the father to two children, Theodore and Shelly. Seven children were born to their union and three preceded him in death, Charlotte, Deborah, and Theodore. Wendell worked at Superior Construction Company for many years where he was a supervisor. In his retirement years, he started his own business installing wells for sprinkler systems. He became a member of First Baptist Church under the pastorate of Rev. Robert Penn. He participated until he became too ill. He leaves to cherish his memory, six children: Shelly (Alfred), Wendell Jr., Kenneth, Denise, Gordon of Chicago, IL and Gregory (Roberta) of Portland, OR; twelve grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation: Monday, May 13, from 9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at First Baptist Church Pastor Timothy F. Brown, officiating. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. Published in the Post Tribune from May 8 to May 12, 2019