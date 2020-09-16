1/1
Wendy Schwandt
Wendy Schwandt, age 71, of Wanatah, formerly of Merrillville and East Chicago, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gerald E. Schwandt and parents Edward and Jennie Mae Stan.

She is survived by her loving children- Keith Schwandt, Derrick (Evonne) Schwandt, Penny (Alex) Tracy, and Jeremy (Ginny) Schwandt; grandchildren- DJ Schwandt, Kayla Tracy, Lexi Tracy, Candace Schwandt, Kilion Schwandt, Caleb Schwandt, Korban Schwandt, Kolon Schwandt, Ainsley Schwandt, and Archer Schwandt; brothers- Toby (Sally) Stan and Randy (Debbie) Stan; her canine companion- Brie; several nieces and nephews and many special loved ones.

Wendy cherished her time rescuing animals for a non-for-profit organization. She also enjoyed bowling and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Wendy was a loving mother and will be so deeply missed by all that knew her. Her memories will forever be etched in our hearts.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Liberty Bible Church, 824 N. Calumet Ave. Chesterton IN. Funeral arrangements entrusted with Calumet park Funeral Chapel. Any questions please call 219-736-5840.


Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Liberty Bible Church
Funeral services provided by
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 736-5840
September 15, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about Wendy‘s passing. I worked with her for many years at the Merrillville school transportation department and she was a sweetheart. She always had a smile for everyone. I know she will be missed.
Marylou Roth
Friend
