Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
View Map
Wilbert Archie Obituary
Wilbert Archie age 66 departed August 7, 2019 suddenly in the present of his loved ones. Wilbert graduated from Horace Mann High School Class of 1970. He was preceded in death by his father, Luke Archie and mother, Eunice Archie. He leaves to cherish his memories, only daughter, Erin; 3 Grandchildren, Arrion, Timmya and Timmora; 4 brothers, Larry (Tina) of Jackson, Mississippi, his road dog Terry of Gary, IN, Marcelino (Barbara) of Houston, Texas and Farest of Gary, IN; 3 sisters, Carolyn (Dennis) of Merrillville, IN, Wanda (Lionel) of Gary, IN and Michelle of Gary, IN; in laws, Ambera Law, Delores (Louis) and Maurice of all of Alabama; A host of Nieces; Nephews; Relatives and friends. Services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" Funeral Home 421 W. 5th Avenue Gary, IN. Viewing 9:00AM - 11:00AM with funeral immediately following at 11:00AM.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019
