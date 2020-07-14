Wilbur Jackson, known as "Stone," born August 14, 1939, in Canton, Mississippi to Willie Jackson Sr. and Martha Lewis Jackson, both deceased, died July 2, 2020, in Gary, IN. Wilbur worked at Superior Beverage for 40 years as a machine operator. Wilbur was one of 14 children, his daughter Regina Renee Jackson, and 9 of his brothers and sisters preceded him in death. Wilbur leaves to cherish his memory, son William DuShaun Jackson, daughter Raven Lucas, and 4 siblings. Visitation will be held Wednesday, 9:30am - 11:00am, with Funeral Services following at 11:00am at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home, 3200 W. 15th Ave., Gary. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and the wearing of masks will be followed.





